Catholic World News

Pope Francis remembers late Orthodox Primate of Cyprus

November 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Chrysostomos II became head of the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, one of the autocephalous Eastern Orthodox churches, in 2006, and died on November 7 at the age of 81.



“He was a far-sighted pastor, a man of dialogue and a lover of peace, who tried to promote reconciliation between the different communities of the country,” Pope Francis said on November 7. The Pontiff recalled “with grateful affection” his meetings with the Primate during his during the 2021 papal visit to Cyprus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!