Catholic World News

Cyprus’ Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81

November 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1941, Archbishop Chrysostomos II became head of the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, one of the autocephalous Eastern Orthodox churches, in 2006 (CNEWA profile).



He received Pope Benedict XVI during the 2010 papal visit to Cyprus and received Pope Francis during the 2021 papal visit there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!