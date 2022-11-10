Catholic World News

In occupied Ukraine, religious leaders face arrest, coercion

November 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “20 priests and pastors have been killed since the war began — but there is reason to believe that an accurate figure might be five times higher.” 179 churches, including five Latin-rite Catholic churches and three Ukrainian Greek Catholic churches, have suffered damage.

