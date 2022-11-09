Catholic World News

France opens investigation into cardinal who admitted to sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

November 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the retired Archbishop of Bordeaux, disclosed that he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in 1987, six years before he was named a bishop, 19 years before he was named a cardinal, and 19 years before he was elected President of the Bishops’ Conference of France and Vice-President of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences. Prosecutors in Marseille have begun a preliminary investigation.

