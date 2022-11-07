Catholic World News

French cardinal admits past abuse, will cease public ministry

November 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the retired Archbishop of Bordeaux, has announced that he will no longer engage in public ministry, after disclosing that he “behaved in a reprehensible way” with a young girl long ago.



Cardinal Ricard said that his misconduct, which occurred 35 years ago, had “grave and lasting consequences,” for which he asked forgiveness. Cardinal Ricard, a former president of the French episcopal conference and member of the Vatican’s Council on the Economy, retired in 2019. The Vatican accepted his resignation on his 75th birthday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!