Pope says Congo and S Sudan trip being planned for February

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope was scheduled to make an apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan from July 2-7, but postponed the trip for health reasons. The papal remarks on the rescheduled trip came after a meeting with the new Congolese ambassador, who said, “The Congolese continue to wait for the arrival of the Pope.”

