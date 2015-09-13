Catholic World News

4 months after canceled trip, DR Congo still waits for the Pope, ambassador says

November 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Congolese continue to wait for the arrival of the Pope,” said Déogratias Ndagano Mangokube, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s new ambassador to the Holy See,



The Pope was scheduled to make an apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan from July 2-7, but postponed the trip for health reasons. The trip has not been rescheduled, despite the Pope’s subsequent travels to Canada (July 24-30), L’Aquila (August 28), Kazakhstan (September 13-15), Assisi (September 24), Matera (September 25), and now Bahrain (November 3-6).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

