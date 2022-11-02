Catholic World News

German archbishop resigns after criticism on abuse complaints

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ludwig Schick of Bamberg, Germany, has resigned at the age of 73, after he was criticized for his handling of sex-abuse complaints.



Archbishop Schick disclosed that he first submitted his resignation in April, but Pope Francis declined to accept it. When he again offered his resignation on November 1, the Pontiff acceded to his request.

