US State Dept. defends grant for drag shows in Ecuador

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: “The program’s goal is to promote tolerance, and the arts provide new opportunities for LGBTQI+ Ecuadorians to express themselves freely and safely,” a State Department spokesman said in defense of the grant to an organization in Ecuador, a South American nation (map) that is 95% Christian (and 84% Catholic).

