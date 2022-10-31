Catholic World News

Over 34,000 Catholics left Church in Switzerland in 2020

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: More than 34,000 Catholics left the Church in Switzerland in 2020, according to a study by the Swiss Institute of Pastoral Sociology.



That loss—and increase of 2,500 from the previous year’s departures—represents about 1.5% of the country’s total Catholic population. Catholics are leaving the Church at a similar rate in Germany and Austria.

