Catholic World News

Abortions down in US after Dobbs decision

October 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The number of abortions in the US fell by 6% in the first two months after the Dobbs decision, according to a survey by the Society for Family Planning.



Because of state restrictions on abortion, which took effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the survey estimates that 10,000 unborn children were spared. Liberal commentators see this as a tragedy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!