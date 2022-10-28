Catholic World News

Russia is ‘willing’ to speak with Pope Francis about the war in Ukraine, Putin’s spokesman says

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that “we are willing to discuss all this [the situation in Ukraine] with the Americans, with the French, and with the Pontiff.”



Since the Russian invasion began, Pope Francis has expressed his willingness to speak with, and meet with, the Russian leader.

