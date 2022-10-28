Catholic World News

Theme announced for 2024 International Eucharistic Congress

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, the Vatican announced that the 53th International Eucharistic Congress will take place in Quito, Ecuador, in 2024.



The Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses has now announced the congress’s theme: “Fraternity to heal the world: you are all brothers” (Matthew 23:8).

