Catholic World News

Yeshiva University creates new LGBTQ student group amid litigation

October 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In September, the US Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by Yeshiva University to block the enforcement of a state order requiring the school to grant official recognition to the YU Pride Alliance. The Orthodox Jewish school, located in New York, then put all extracurricular activities on hold, rather than recognize the Pride Alliance.



The school has now created the Kol Yisrael Areivim Club, which will “provide students with space to grow in their personal journeys, navigating the formidable challenges that they face in living a fully committed, uncompromisingly authentic” Orthodox Jewish life. The Pride Alliance called the move a “desperate stunt,” and litigation will continue.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!