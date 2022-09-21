Catholic World News

Yeshiva University puts all student club activities on hold following Supreme Court decision

September 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by the Orthodox Jewish university to block the enforcement of a state order requiring the school to grant official recognition to a homosexual student group. Rather than recognize the group, the university has suspended all club activities.

