‘To rise,’ ‘to descend’: Pope reflects on the Pharisee and the publican

October 24, 2022

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his October 23 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 18:9-14, the Gospel of the day.



“Brothers, sisters, the Pharisee and the publican concern us closely,” he said. “Thinking of them, let us look at ourselves: let us confirm whether, in us, as in the Pharisee, there is the conviction of one’s own righteousness that leads us to despise others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

