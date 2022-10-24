Catholic World News

‘Desolate country’: abusive Jesuit priests clustered at Native American mission schools

October 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Indian Country Today

CWN Editor's Note: Of 97 Jesuits of the USA West Province of the Society of Jesus who were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, “47 had allegations originating in Native missions” on Indian reservations, according to a new study. 16 of them were stationed at St. Mary’s Catholic Mission School in Omak, Washington.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!