English town forbids making sign of the cross, using holy water near abortion center

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The order from the Council of Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole prohibits “holding vigils where members audibly pray, recite scripture, genuflect, sprinkle holy water on the ground or cross themselves if they perceive a service-users [sic] is passing by.”

