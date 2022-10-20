Catholic World News

Honduran president meets with Pontiff

October 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 20 with President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento of Honduras.



A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had touched on Church-state relations, climate change, and the effort to relieve poverty.

