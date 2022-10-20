Catholic World News
Honduran president meets with Pontiff
October 20, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 20 with President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento of Honduras.
A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had touched on Church-state relations, climate change, and the effort to relieve poverty.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!