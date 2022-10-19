Catholic World News

Pope plans November visit to Italian relatives

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will travel to Asti, in northern Italy, in November, to attend the 90th birthday of a cousin, the Vatican has announced.



The son of Italians who emigrated to Argentina, the Pope remains close to relatives in Asti. He will celebrate Mass in the city’s cathedral during his visit, scheduled for November 19-20.

