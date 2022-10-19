Catholic World News

Church in Asia ‘exists to evangelize,’ cardinal tells bishops

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon (Myanmar) preached at the opening Mass of the 50th anniversary meeting of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC). The meeting, which is taking place in Bangkok (Thailand), began on October 12 and concludes on October 30.



In a video message to the FABC, Pope Francis highlighted the importance of regional bishops’ conferences.

