In message to Asian bishops, Pope highlights value of regional conferences

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, which is meeting in Bangkok this week, Pope Francis said a regional bishops’ conference can help Church leaders to address the fundamental question: “What is the Spirit saying to the churches in Asia?”



The Pope reminded the Asian bishops that their conference met for the first time in 1970, and “noted that the masses were awakening from fatalism to a life worthy of man.”

