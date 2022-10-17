Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell boosts preparations for World Youth Day 2023

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, encouraged the work of organizers who are preparing for the next worldwide celebration of World Youth Day in Lisbon next year.



Speaking at a preparatory meeting in Fatima, Portugal, the cardinal said: “We are all co-organizers of the next World Youth Day!”

