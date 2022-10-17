Catholic World News

120 Christian refugee families being evicted in Baghdad

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The families fled from western Iraq to Baghdad in 2014, amid the advance of the Islamic State; they now face eviction to make way for a shopping center. Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), has interceded with political authorities on their behalf.

