US bishops’ general counsel, NCEA lodge objections to proposed Title IX changes

October 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Early in the summer, the Biden administration proposed changes to Title IX regulations. Title IX, enacted in 1972, forbids sex discrimination in schools.



Three bishops who chair USCCB committees warned that the proposal’s transgender regulations could “erase women and girls,” and the USCCB issued an action alert.



On September 12, the USCCB’s general counsel, joined by the president/CEO of the National Catholic Education Association, wrote a 12-page letter lodging objections. The USCCB has now made the letter public.

