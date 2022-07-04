Catholic World News

Biden administration’s proposed Title IX regulations could ‘erase women and girls,’ bishops warn

July 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Title IX, enacted in 1972, forbids sex discrimination in schools, and the Biden administration has published proposed changes to Title IX regulations.



“The rule’s provisions on discrimination based on ‘pregnancy or related conditions,’ which include ‘termination of pregnancy,’ are intended to have implications for abortion, and therefore, life in the womb,” said three bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “And by adding self-asserted ‘gender identity’ to the prohibition against sex discrimination, the rule may foreshadow a threat to women’s athletics, sex-separate spaces, and the right of students, parents, and teachers to speak the truth about the nature of the human person.”



“It is a sad irony that these rules could effectively erase women and girls from the very law meant to serve them,” the bishops added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!