USCCB action alert: ‘Urge the US Dept. of Education to respect life and liberty in Title IX’

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The US Department of Education has proposed a new regulation that would revise the concept of ‘discrimination on the basis of sex’ to include ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity,’” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops stated in an action alert. “The regulation’s definition of “discrimination on the basis of sex” would also include ‘termination of pregnancy.’”



“Join the USCCB in encouraging the USDE to clarify that ‘discrimination on the basis of sex’ is not an abortion mandate, and that schools must have the freedom to continue to recognize a distinction between male and female in their activities and facilities.”

