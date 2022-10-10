Catholic World News

‘Adamant originalist’ is chief architect of Notre-Dame cathedral restoration

October 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Tunku Varadarajan of The Wall Street Journal has interviewed Philippe Villeneuve, the chief architect of the restoration of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris. The famed cathedral’s roof caught on fire in 2019.

