Papal telegram following Thai mass murder

October 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Holy Father’s name following the Nong Bua Lamphu attack, which left 38 dead. The telegram deplored the attack, which took place at a childcare center, as “an act of unspeakable violence against children.”

