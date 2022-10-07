Catholic World News

Pope’s Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry

October 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the program for the Pope’s four-day apostolic journey to Bahrain, which begins on November 3.



The nation of 1.5 million, located in the Persian Gulf (map), is 81% Muslim, 12% Christian, and 6% Hindu. Islam is the state religion.

