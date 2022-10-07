Catholic World News

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

October 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Guttmacher Institute, named after a Planned Parenthood president, said that at least 66 abortion clinics in 15 states have closed since the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!