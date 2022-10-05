Catholic World News

Zelensky advisor meets with Pope

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Alona Verbytska, plenipotentiary advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met recently with Pope Francis. Neither the Vatican press office nor the Ukrainian government released a statement on the details of the meeting.

