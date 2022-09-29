Catholic World News

Vatican hosts international meeting on ‘Sport for All’

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At a September 28 press conference (video), Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, joined others in discussing Sport for all: cohesive, accessible and tailored to each person. The two-day event begins on September 29.

