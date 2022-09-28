Catholic World News

Iranian Christians demand truth and justice for Mahsa Amini

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Mahsa Amini, 22, was killed while in Iranian police custody. Her death has sparked protests across the nation.

