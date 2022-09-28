Catholic World News

The young French Catholics sharing a roof with the homeless

September 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: This article offers an overview of Association Lazare (the Lazarus Association), whose work Pope Francis offered encouraged in 2020.



Last year, the Pope addressed members of the association, and in a recent book, the Pope responded to 100 questions posed by members.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!