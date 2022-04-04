Catholic World News

In new book, Pope answers 100 questions from the impoverished

April 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In the new book, In dialogo con il mondo: Il Pape Risponde [In Dialogue with the World: The Pope Replies], Pope Francis responds to 100 questions posed by members of Association Lazare, a French organization whose young members help provide shelter to the homeless.



Members of the association conducted the interview in Domus Sanctae Marthae (Casa Santa Marta), where Pope Francis resides; they asked questions gathered from homeless and other impoverished persons from 80 countries.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

