Portuguese cardinal named to head Vatican’s education dicastery

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca as the prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.



The Portuguese cardinal, who had been serving as the Vatican’s archivist and librarian, takes over the office created by the merger of the Congregation for Catholic Education and the Pontifical Council for Culture, under the terms of the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which reorganized the Roman Curia.



At the same time, the Pope named Archbishop Angelo Zani, who has been the secretary of the Congregation for Catholic Education, to be archivist and librarian.

