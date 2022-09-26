Catholic World News
Pope Francis: The Eucharist teaches us to adore God rather than ourselves
September 26, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On September 25, Pope Francis made a pastoral visit to Matera, Italy, for the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress.
During Mass there, the Pope also called on Italians to welcome migrants and have more children. “I’d like to ask Italy: More births, more children,” he said extemporaneously.
