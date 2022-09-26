Catholic World News

Pope Francis: The Eucharist teaches us to adore God rather than ourselves

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 25, Pope Francis made a pastoral visit to Matera, Italy, for the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress.



During Mass there, the Pope also called on Italians to welcome migrants and have more children. “I’d like to ask Italy: More births, more children,” he said extemporaneously.

