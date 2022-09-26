Catholic World News

Swiss voters reject financial contribution to renovation of Swiss Guards’ barracks

September 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Swissinfo

CWN Editor's Note: In a referendum, 71.5% of voters in the Canton of Lucerne (map) rejected a proposal to contribute $407,000 to the renovation of the Swiss Guards’ barracks in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!