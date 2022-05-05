Catholic World News

New barracks will allow for possibility of women Swiss Guards

May 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: New barracks being constructed for the Swiss Guards will have single rooms with private bathrooms because of the “possibility of integrating women into the Guard,” said Riccardo Boscardin, a board member of the Swiss foundation that is raising construction funds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!