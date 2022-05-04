Catholic World News

Vatican plans new barracks for Swiss Guard

May 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has entered into a memorandum of understanding with a Swiss foundation to provide “better and environmentally friendly housing conditions” for members of the Swiss Guard and their families. Construction of the new barracks will begin in 2025, provided that adequate funding can be ensured.

