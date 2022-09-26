Catholic World News

Oral Roberts University hosts Catholic-Pentecostal dialogue

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Pentecostal Charismatic Churches of North America met September 14-16 to discuss healing. The theological exchange began in 2021.

