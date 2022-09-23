Catholic World News

Results of Vatican’s synod session with the disabled presented to Pope

September 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In May, officials of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life and the Synod of Bishops held an online listening session with 30 persons with disabilities from 20 countries.



On September 21, participants in the session met with Pope Francis and presented him with the results of their deliberations. They called for greater accessibility, said that no one should be denied the sacraments because of disability, and called for an “us, not them” mentality when speaking of persons with disabilities. They also requested that at least one person with disabilities take part in the Synod on Synodality.

