Catholic World News

Vatican officials hold Synod session with disabled persons

May 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life

CWN Editor's Note: Officials of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life and the Synod of Bishops held an online listening session with 30 persons with disabilities from 20 countries. The theme of the May 19 gathering was “The Church is your home: The contribution of people with disabilities to the Synod on Synodality.”



“At birth, I could have been aborted,” said a French catechist with Down syndrome. “I am happy to live. I love everyone, and I thank God for creating me.”



“I’m in debt to people with disabilities,” said Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops. “One of them lead me to path priestly vocation. If the face of the disabled brother or sister is discarded, it is the Church that becomes disabled.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!