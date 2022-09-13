Catholic World News

Pope: ‘always ready’ for visit to China

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m always ready to go to China,” Pope Francis told reporters who accompanied him on his September 13 flight to Kazakhstan.



The Pope made the comment in response to questions about the possibility that he might meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also in Kazakhstan this week. He said that he was not aware of any plans to arrange such a meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

