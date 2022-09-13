Catholic World News

Eritrean troops disrupt Mass, force teenagers in attendance to enter military

September 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 6 million (map) has been a repressive one-party state since it gained independence in 1993. The disruption of Mass took place in Akrur, a village in the Eritrean Catholic Eparchy of Segheneity.

