Catholic World News

Pope to entrepreneurs: ‘Share economic gains with philanthropy, fair taxation, job creation’

September 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In reality, one can be a merchant, an entrepreneur, and be a follower of Christ, an inhabitant of his Kingdom,” Pope Francis said on September 12, in an address to participants in a conference of the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria). “The question then becomes: what are the conditions for an entrepreneur to enter the Kingdom of Heaven?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!