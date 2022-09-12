Catholic World News

‘God always searches for us when we are lost’: papal Sunday Angelus address

September 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 11, Pope Francis devoted his Angelus address to Luke 15:1-32, the Gospel of the day.



The three parables in the reading “summarize the heart of the Gospel: God is the Father and comes in search of us whenever we are lost,” Pope Francis told the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

