Inuit group heads to France to demand return of priest accused of sexual assault

September 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Johannes Rivoire, OMI, 93, faces a sexual assault charge in Canada; France has yet to extradite him. The Inuit live in the Arctic regions of Canada and other nations.

