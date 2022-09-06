Catholic World News
Love is the most essential trait, Pope tells Caritas Spain
September 06, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On September 5, Pope Francis received a delegation from Caritas Spain.
In his address, the Pope reflected on three challenges identified by the organization: to “work on the basis of capacities and potential, accompanying processes”; “to take meaningful action”; and “to be a channel for the action of the ecclesial community.”
