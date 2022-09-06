Catholic World News

Love is the most essential trait, Pope tells Caritas Spain

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 5, Pope Francis received a delegation from Caritas Spain.



In his address, the Pope reflected on three challenges identified by the organization: to “work on the basis of capacities and potential, accompanying processes”; “to take meaningful action”; and “to be a channel for the action of the ecclesial community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

